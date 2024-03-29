Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UNB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

