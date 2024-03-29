Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,197. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

