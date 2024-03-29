United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.09. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

