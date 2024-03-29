United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,311. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

