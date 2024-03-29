United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.74.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.