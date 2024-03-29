Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez Sells 8,719 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.16 million, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

