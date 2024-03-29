USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.94 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.94 million and $320,513.89 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,508.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.93 or 0.00864533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00137696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8924114 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $293,144.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.