Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.9 million-$92.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.0 million.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of USIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Usio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

