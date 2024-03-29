Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Utz Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 551,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5,176.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
