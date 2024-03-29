Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 551,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5,176.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

