Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

