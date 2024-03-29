Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

ESGV opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

