Values Added Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Values Added Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 431,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

