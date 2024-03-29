Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 17,326 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

