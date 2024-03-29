Values Added Financial LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.95 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.