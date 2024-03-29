Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 3,922,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,055. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

