Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

ROP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.84. The stock had a trading volume of 478,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,119. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $563.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

