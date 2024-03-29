VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0.8%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.49 and last traded at $223.16. Approximately 3,574,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,987,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.97.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

