Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 4.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

