Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 495.9% in March

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 495.9% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

