Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

