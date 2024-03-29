Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.57

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.57 and last traded at $120.57, with a volume of 1111482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

