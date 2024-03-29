Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.