Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.34. The stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

