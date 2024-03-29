Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8,067.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 7.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $115,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

