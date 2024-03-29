Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. 2,167,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,287. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

