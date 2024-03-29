Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $286.61. 225,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

