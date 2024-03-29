Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

