Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 9.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.78% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $75,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $181.34 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

