Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

