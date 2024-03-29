Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.14

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.14 and last traded at $113.14, with a volume of 18446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

