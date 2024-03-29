Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 10.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $32,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,972,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

