Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $198.61 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

