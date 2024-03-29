Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,293,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,222. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

