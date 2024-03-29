Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

