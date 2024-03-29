Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.52 and last traded at $79.62. 2,686,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,348,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

