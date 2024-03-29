VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 29th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 267,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.