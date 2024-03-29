VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 29th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 267,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
