VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in March

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USVM opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

