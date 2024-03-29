Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.95.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casey Hoyt sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$98,708.23.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.