Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

