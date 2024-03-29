Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 130,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 139,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

