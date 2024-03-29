Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 130,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 139,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.2%.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
