Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 2.5%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vital Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$17.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

