Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.33

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 116016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 143.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wabash National by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

