Wedbush Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

