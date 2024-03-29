Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

