Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,151,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 570,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

