Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprinklr (CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Sprinklr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sprinklr Trading Down 5.7 %

CXM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 7,784,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,390. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

