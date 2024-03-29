WEMIX Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003204 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $819.89 million and $9.00 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 954,788,088 coins and its circulating supply is 365,762,493 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,689,379.9397405 with 366,655,655.55042934 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.2285716 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,452,415.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

