Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 0.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.