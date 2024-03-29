Wetouch Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 1st (NASDAQ:WETH)

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wetouch Technology
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.