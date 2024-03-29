Wetouch Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 1st (NASDAQ:WETH)

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.