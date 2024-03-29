Williams Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

